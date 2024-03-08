"Billy Idol: Rebel Yell" erscheint als "Expanded Edition" auf CD und Vinyl LP
Billy Idol veröffentlicht am 26.04.2024 sein Album "Rebel Yell" als "40th Anniversary Expanded Edition". Die Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP enthalten neben dem Original-Album mehrere Bonus-Tracks und Demos wie z.B. den Poolside Remix von “Eyes Without a Face". Während auf der CD 13 zusätzliche Titel zu finden sein werden, sind auf der LP nur 8 Bonus-Tracks dabei.
Auch die kürzlich veröffentlichte Blu-ray Disc "State Line - Live at Hoover Dam" enthält viele Songs von "Rebel Yell" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound.
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Billy Idol: State Line - Live at Hoover Dam [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: State Line - Live at Hoover Dam [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Billy Idol - Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: Billy Idol - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD
CD 1
1. Rebel Yell
2. Daytime Drama
3. Eyes Without A Face
4. Blue Highway
5. Flesh For Fantasy
6. Catch My Fall
7. Crank Call
8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows
9. The Dead Next Door
CD 2
1. Best Way Out Of Here
2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
3. Daytime Drama (Demo)
4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)
5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)
6. Crank Call (Demo)
7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)
8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)
9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)
10 Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)
11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)
12. Motorbikin' (Session Take)
13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)
Vinyl LP
Disc 1, Side A
1. Rebel Yell
2. Daytime Drama
3. Eyes Without A Face
4. Blue Highway
Disc 1, Side B
1. Flesh For Fantasy
2. Catch My Fall
3. Crank Call
4. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows
5. The Dead Next Door
Disc 2, Side A
1. Best Way Out Of Here
2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
3. Daytime Drama (Demo)
4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)
Disc 2, Side B
1. Catch My Fall (Early Version)
2. Crank Call (Demo)
3. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)
4. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.