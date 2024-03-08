News

"Billy Idol: Rebel Yell" erscheint als "Expanded Edition" auf CD und Vinyl LP

Billy Idol veröffentlicht am 26.04.2024 sein Album "Rebel Yell" als "40th Anniversary Expanded Edition". Die Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP enthalten neben dem Original-Album mehrere Bonus-Tracks und Demos wie z.B. den Poolside Remix von “Eyes Without a Face". Während auf der CD 13 zusätzliche Titel zu finden sein werden, sind auf der LP nur 8 Bonus-Tracks dabei.

Auch die kürzlich veröffentlichte Blu-ray Disc "State Line - Live at Hoover Dam" enthält viele Songs von "Rebel Yell" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

CD

CD 1

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

5. Flesh For Fantasy

6. Catch My Fall

7. Crank Call

8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

9. The Dead Next Door

CD 2

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

6. Crank Call (Demo)

7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)

9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)

10 Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)

11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)

12. Motorbikin' (Session Take)

13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)

Vinyl LP

Disc 1, Side A

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

Disc 1, Side B

1. Flesh For Fantasy

2. Catch My Fall

3. Crank Call

4. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

5. The Dead Next Door

Disc 2, Side A

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

Disc 2, Side B

1. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

2. Crank Call (Demo)

3. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

4. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)

