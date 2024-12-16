News
"Kraven the Hunter" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
16.12.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Sony veröffentlicht "Kraven the Hunter" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Marvel-Film mit Aaron Taylor-Johnson und Russell Crowe über die Ursprungsgeschichte des Marvel-Bösewichts Kraven erscheint am 27.03.2025 fürs Heimkino. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint auch als Steelbook.
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
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