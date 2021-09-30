News

James Bond 007 Collection in 4K für 99,99 EUR im Apple iTunes Store

30.09.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Apple TV 4k HDR Filme

Apple hat bietet im Apple iTunes Store derzeit die "James Bond Collection" für 99,99 EUR an. Die Sammlung enthält alle 24 offiziellen James Bond-Filme bis "Spectre" in 4K und bietet für die Daniel Craig-Bonds neben HDR10 auch Unterstützung für Dolby Vision:

