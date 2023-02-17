News

"Ghost in the Shell 2 - Innocence" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Nach dem Manga-Klassiker "Ghost in the Shell" erscheint voraussichtlich im Juli auch die Fortsetzung "Ghost in the Shell 2 - Innocence" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Laut ersten Handelsinformationen soll die Ultra HD Blu-ray am 14.07.2023 veröffentlicht werden.

Die Veröffentlichung der Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Ghost in the Shell" hat sich inzwischen auf den 20.04.2023 verschoben. Das Set enthält neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit zwei verschiedenen Synchronfassungen umfangreiches Bonus-Material sowie den Soundtrack auf CD. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

