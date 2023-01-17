"Genesis At The BBC" erscheint als CD & Vinyl-Set
Genesis veröffentlichen "Genesis At The BBC" am 03.03.2023 als limitiertes CD und LP-Set. Die beiden Sammlungen enthalten Live-Aufnahmen von Genesis von Auftritten bei der britischen BBC aus den Jahren 1970 bis 1998 und wurden von Tony Banks sowie dem langjährigen Band-Produzenten Nick Davis zusammengestellt. "Genesis At The BBC" wird als 5 CD-Set mit 53 Titeln und als 3 LP-Set mit 24 Titeln sowie einem 40-seitigem Booklet erhältlich sein.
Tracklist CD
CD1
Shepherd - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
Pacidy - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
Let Us Now Make Love - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
Fountain Of Salmacis - Paris 1972
Musical Box - Paris 1972
Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972
Get Em Out By Friday - Peel sept 1972
Harold The Barrel - Peel sept 1972
Twilight Alehouse - Peel sept 1972
Watcher of the Skies - In Concert 1975
CD2
Squonk - Knebworth 1978
Burning Rope - Knebworth 1978
Dance On A Volcano - Knebworth 1978
Drum Duet - Knebworth 1978
Los Endos - Knebworth 1978
Deep In The Motherlode - Lyceum 1980
Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980
Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980
One For The Vine - Lyceum 1980
Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980
Duchess - Lyceum 1980
Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980
Turn it On Again - Lyceum 1980
Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980
Dukes End - Lyceum 1980
CD3
Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980
The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980
Ripples - Lyceum 1980
In The Cage - Lyceum 1980
The Raven - Lyceum 1980
Afterglow - Lyceum 1980
Follow You, Follow Me - Lyceum 1980
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980
The Knife - Lyceum 1980
Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
Domino - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
CD4
That’s All - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
The Brazilian - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Second Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Invisible Touch - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Drum Duet - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Los Endos - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Not About Us - NEC 1998
Dividing Line - NEC 1998
CD5
No Son of Mine - Knebworth 1992
Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth 1992
Old Medley - Knebworth 1992
Fading Lights - Knebworth 1992
Hold On My Heart - Knebworth 1992
I Can’t Dance - Knebworth 1992
Tracklist LP
LP1 - Side A
Musical Box - Paris 1972
Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972
Harold The Barrel - Peel Sept 1972
LP1 - Side B
Get Em Out By Friday - Peel Sept 1972
Watcher Of The Skies - In Concert 1975
Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980
Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980
LP2 - Side C
Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980
Duchess - Lyceum 1980
Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980
Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980
Dukes End - Lyceum 1980
LP2 - Side D
Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980
The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980
LP3 - Side E
Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
That’s all - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Second Home - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
LP3 - Side F
Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
No Son Of Mine - Knebworth
Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth
