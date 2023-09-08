News

"Frank Zappa: Over-Nite Sensation" 50th Anniversary mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Universal veröffentlicht "Frank Zappa: Over-Nite Sensation" am 03.11.2023 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf CD, Blu-ray Disc und LP. Das "Super Deluxe" Box-Set enthält neben vier CDs mit zusätzlichen Bonus & Live-Aufnahmen auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit dem von Karma Auger und Erich Gobel neu in Dolby Atmos und 5.1 Surround abgemischten Album, Zappas originalen 4-Kanal-Quadraphonic-Mix aus dem Jahr 1973 und die 2012er Hi-Res Stereo-Remaster von Bob Ludwig in 192 kHz / 24 Bit und 96 kHz / 24 Bit.

Parallel erscheint "Over-Nite Sensation" auch als Doppel-Vinyl-Edition mit 45 RPM auf zwei 180 Gramm-LPs.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

CD 1: Over-Nite Sensation - The Album

Camarillo Brillo

I’m The Slime

Dirty Love

Fifty-Fifty

Zomby Woof

Dinah-Moe Humm

Montana

CD 1: Bonus Session Masters * Previously unreleased

Wonderful Wino (Complete Edit)*

Inca Roads (1973 Version, 2023 Mix)*

RDNZL (1973 Mix)*

For The Young Sophisticate (Dolby EQ Copy)

I’m The Slime (Single Version)

Montana (Single Edit with Intro)

CD 1: Bonus Vault Sensations * Previously unreleased

Inca Roads (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*

RDNZL (Take 2)*

X-Forts (Echidna’s Arf (of You))*

CD 2: Bonus Vault Sensations * Previously unreleased

Camarillo Brillo (Alternate Mix)*

Face Down (I’m The Slime - Demo)*

I’m The Slime (Basic Track Outtake)*

Dirty Love (Session Rehearsal)*

Dirty Love (with Quad Guitar)*

Fifty-Fifty – Pipe Organ Intro Improvisations*

Fifty-Fifty (Basic Tracks, Take 7)*

Dinah-Moe Humm (Session Rehearsal)*

Dinah-Moe Humm (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*

Montana (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*

CD 2: Live in Hollywood, California, Hollywood Palladium – March 23, 1973 * Previously unreleased

Montana*

Dupree’s Paradise (Intro)*

Dupree’s Paradise*

CD 3: Live in Hollywood, California, Hollywood Palladium – March 23, 1973 * Previously unreleased

Cosmik Debris*

“The Dynamic Sal Marquez!”*

Big Swifty*

“…The Successor to Willie The Pimp”*

The Curse Of The Zomboids (I’m The Slime)*

Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?*

FZ & The Percussion Section*

Palladium Jam - Part 1*

Palladium Jam - Part 2*

CD 4: Live in Detroit, Michigan, Cobo Hall – May 12, 1973 * Previously unreleased

Cobo Hall ’73 Band Intros and Sound Check*

Exercise #4*

Dog Breath*

The Dog Breath Variations*

Uncle Meat*

Fifty-Fifty*

Inca Roads*

FZ Introduces the Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow Medley*

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow*

Nanook Rubs It*

St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast*

Father O’Blivion*

St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast (Reprise)*

Join The March*

Cosmik Debris*

Medley: King Kong/Chunga’s Revenge/Son Of Mr. Green Genes*

BLU-RAY AUDIO: Over-Nite Sensation - The Album

Camarillo Brillo

I’m The Slime

Dirty Love

Fifty-Fifty

Zomby Woof

Dinah-Moe Humm

Montana

