"Frank Zappa: Over-Nite Sensation" 50th Anniversary mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Universal veröffentlicht "Frank Zappa: Over-Nite Sensation" am 03.11.2023 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf CD, Blu-ray Disc und LP. Das "Super Deluxe" Box-Set enthält neben vier CDs mit zusätzlichen Bonus & Live-Aufnahmen auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit dem von Karma Auger und Erich Gobel neu in Dolby Atmos und 5.1 Surround abgemischten Album, Zappas originalen 4-Kanal-Quadraphonic-Mix aus dem Jahr 1973 und die 2012er Hi-Res Stereo-Remaster von Bob Ludwig in 192 kHz / 24 Bit und 96 kHz / 24 Bit.
Parallel erscheint "Over-Nite Sensation" auch als Doppel-Vinyl-Edition mit 45 RPM auf zwei 180 Gramm-LPs.
Tracklisting
CD 1: Over-Nite Sensation - The Album
Camarillo Brillo
I’m The Slime
Dirty Love
Fifty-Fifty
Zomby Woof
Dinah-Moe Humm
Montana
CD 1: Bonus Session Masters * Previously unreleased
Wonderful Wino (Complete Edit)*
Inca Roads (1973 Version, 2023 Mix)*
RDNZL (1973 Mix)*
For The Young Sophisticate (Dolby EQ Copy)
I’m The Slime (Single Version)
Montana (Single Edit with Intro)
CD 1: Bonus Vault Sensations * Previously unreleased
Inca Roads (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*
RDNZL (Take 2)*
X-Forts (Echidna’s Arf (of You))*
CD 2: Bonus Vault Sensations * Previously unreleased
Camarillo Brillo (Alternate Mix)*
Face Down (I’m The Slime - Demo)*
I’m The Slime (Basic Track Outtake)*
Dirty Love (Session Rehearsal)*
Dirty Love (with Quad Guitar)*
Fifty-Fifty – Pipe Organ Intro Improvisations*
Fifty-Fifty (Basic Tracks, Take 7)*
Dinah-Moe Humm (Session Rehearsal)*
Dinah-Moe Humm (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*
Montana (Bolic Take-Home Mix)*
CD 2: Live in Hollywood, California, Hollywood Palladium – March 23, 1973 * Previously unreleased
Montana*
Dupree’s Paradise (Intro)*
Dupree’s Paradise*
CD 3: Live in Hollywood, California, Hollywood Palladium – March 23, 1973 * Previously unreleased
Cosmik Debris*
“The Dynamic Sal Marquez!”*
Big Swifty*
“…The Successor to Willie The Pimp”*
The Curse Of The Zomboids (I’m The Slime)*
Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?*
FZ & The Percussion Section*
Palladium Jam - Part 1*
Palladium Jam - Part 2*
CD 4: Live in Detroit, Michigan, Cobo Hall – May 12, 1973 * Previously unreleased
Cobo Hall ’73 Band Intros and Sound Check*
Exercise #4*
Dog Breath*
The Dog Breath Variations*
Uncle Meat*
Fifty-Fifty*
Inca Roads*
FZ Introduces the Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow Medley*
Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow*
Nanook Rubs It*
St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast*
Father O’Blivion*
St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast (Reprise)*
Join The March*
Cosmik Debris*
Medley: King Kong/Chunga’s Revenge/Son Of Mr. Green Genes*
BLU-RAY AUDIO: Over-Nite Sensation - The Album
Camarillo Brillo
I’m The Slime
Dirty Love
Fifty-Fifty
Zomby Woof
Dinah-Moe Humm
Montana
