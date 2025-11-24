News

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)

Turbine Medien veröffentlicht "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die bislang nur im Direktvertrieb erhältliche 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray des Terry Gilliam-Road Movies mit Johnny Depp aus dem Jahr 1998 wird ab dem 17.10.2024 auch im restlichen Handel erhältlich sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Auf der 4K-Edition wird erstmals der Director's Cut in vollständiger deutscher Synchronisation präsentiert. Neben "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" wird auch "Barb Wire" ab dem 17.10. bundesweit im Handel erhältlich sein.

Update: "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" erscheint am 29.01.2026 noch einmal als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray in Standard-Verpackung ohne zusätzliche Bonus-Blu-ray Disc, die jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar ist.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Bildformat: 2,35:1 (HDR10 und Dolby Vision)

Sprache / Ton: Deutsch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Englisch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Englisch DTS-HD MA 2.0

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch, Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte, Englisch für Hörgeschädigte

Laufzeit: 118 Minuten

Bonusmaterial:

Anzeige

+ Directors Cut erstmals mit vollständiger Synchronisation

+ inklusive Deutschlandpremiere von GONZO - THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. HUNTER S. THOMPSON* auf Bonus-Blu-ray! Zweistündiger Dokumentarfilm über das Leben und Schaffen von Hunter S. Thompson - erzählt von Johnny Depp.

+ Audiokommentar von Regisseur Terry Gilliam*

+ Interviews mit Darsteller Benicio Del Toro, Produzentin Laila Nabulsi, Kameramann Nicola Pecorini u.a.*

+ Entfernte Szenen mit optionalen Audiokommentaren von Terry Gilliam*

+ Featurette Spotlight on Location*

+ Behind the Scenes

+ EPK-Interviews mit Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro und Terry Gilliam*

+ Trailer und TV-Spots

+ Umfangreiche Storyboard- und Production-Design-Galerien

* mit optionalen deutschen/englischen Untertiteln

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.