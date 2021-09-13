News

"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht im November eine neue Live-Aufnahme auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" ist ein Konzert, welches Clapton nach der Absage seiner für den Mai 2021 geplanten Konzerte in der Royal Albert Hall mit seiner kleinen Band zum Großteil als Acoustic-Aufnahme eingespielt hat und bis auf drei Songs mit E-Gitarre auch fast als "Eric Clapton Unplugged II" durchgehen könnte.

"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" soll ab dem 12.11.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein und erscheint auch als CD und LP.

Tracklisting

01. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

02. Golden Ring

03. Black Magic Woman

04. Man of the World

05. Kerry

06. After Midnight

07. Bell Bottom Blues

08. Key to the Highway

09. River of Tears

10. Rock Me Baby

11. Believe in Life

12. Going Down Slow

13. Layla

14. Tears in Heaven

15. Long Distance Call

16. Bad Boy

17. Got My Mojo Working

