"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Eric Clapton veröffentlicht im November eine neue Live-Aufnahme auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" ist ein Konzert, welches Clapton nach der Absage seiner für den Mai 2021 geplanten Konzerte in der Royal Albert Hall mit seiner kleinen Band zum Großteil als Acoustic-Aufnahme eingespielt hat und bis auf drei Songs mit E-Gitarre auch fast als "Eric Clapton Unplugged II" durchgehen könnte.
"Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" soll ab dem 12.11.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein und erscheint auch als CD und LP.
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray + DVD + CD] bei jpc.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray + DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting
01. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out
02. Golden Ring
03. Black Magic Woman
04. Man of the World
05. Kerry
06. After Midnight
07. Bell Bottom Blues
08. Key to the Highway
09. River of Tears
10. Rock Me Baby
11. Believe in Life
12. Going Down Slow
13. Layla
14. Tears in Heaven
15. Long Distance Call
16. Bad Boy
17. Got My Mojo Working
