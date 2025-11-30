News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
30.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caligula - The Ultimate Cut - Multibox [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fahrt zur Hölle, ihr Halunken - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fahrt zur Hölle, ihr Halunken [Blu-ray]
- Over the Top - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Königreich der Himmel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Strangers - Chapter 2 [Blu-ray]
- Dangerous Animals [Blu-ray]
- Afterburn [Blu-ray]
- John Rambo [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Depeche Mode: M / Memento Mori: Mexico City [Blu-ray/CD]
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City [CD]
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City [LP]
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City Türkis Vinyl [LP]
- Ultravox - The Collection - Deluxe Edition [2 Blu-ray/ 4 CD]
- Ultravox - The Collection [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - The Collection [2 LP]
- Westernhagen: LIVE [Blu-ray]
- TesseracT: Radar [Blu-ray]
- TesseracT: Radar - Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
