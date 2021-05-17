Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
Die Disney+ Neuheiten im Juni
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
STAR Originals & "First Run"
MITTWOCH, 2. JUNI
+ Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)
+ Seattle Firefighters - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)
FREITAG, 4. JUNI
+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12
+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2
FREITAG, 11. JUNI
+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13
+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3
FREITAG, 18. JUNI
+ NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1
+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14
+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4
FREITAG, 25. JUNI
+ STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2
+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5
STAR Katalog-Titel
4. Juni
+ Alien vs. Predator
+ Aliens vs. Predator 2
+ Armageddon
+ Atlanta: Robbin' Season – Staffel 2
+ Im Fadenkreuz - Allein gegen alle (2001)
+ Mut zur Wahrheit
+ The Counselor
+ The Strain – Staffel 1-4
+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)
11. Juni
+ Coyote Ugly
+ Emergence – Staffel 1
+ Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2
+ Spione Undercover
+ Step
+ The Finder – Staffel 1
+ Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)
+ Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)
+ Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)
18. Juni
+ Der Flug des Phönix (2004)
+ Hide and Seek - Du kannst dich nicht verstecken
+ Nixon
+ The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4
+ 5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
+ Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
25. Juni
+ Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)
+ Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2
+ Königreich der Himmel
+ Lucy in the Sky
+ Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
+ Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)
+ Rent a Man - Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden
Disney+ Originals
FREITAG, 4. JUNI
+ NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3
MITTWOCH, 9. JUNI
+ NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1
FREITAG, 11. JUNI
+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ Zenimation – Staffel 2
MITTWOCH, 16. JUNI
+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2
FREITAG, 18. JUNI
+ LUCA
+ STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5
MITTWOCH, 23. JUNI
+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3
FREITAG, 25. JUNI
+ NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)
MITTWOCH, 30. JUNI
+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4
Disney+ Katalog-Titel
4. Juni
+ Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
+ Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
+ When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
+ Wir noch mal (Disney)
11. Juni
+ Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
+ When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
+ Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)
18. Juni
+ Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
+ Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)
+ Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
+ Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
+ Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
+ Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
25. Juni
+ Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
+ Mayday - Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
+ The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)