Die Disney+ Neuheiten im Juni

17.05.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals & "First Run"

MITTWOCH, 2. JUNI

+    Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)

+    Seattle Firefighters - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

+    A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+    Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

+     A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13

+    Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 18. JUNI


+     NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1

+     A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14

+    Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

+    STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+    A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15

+    Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2

+    Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5

STAR Katalog-Titel

4. Juni

+     Alien vs. Predator

+     Aliens vs. Predator 2

+     Armageddon

+     Atlanta: Robbin' Season – Staffel 2

+     Im Fadenkreuz - Allein gegen alle (2001)

+     Mut zur Wahrheit

+     The Counselor

+     The Strain – Staffel 1-4 

+    The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)

11. Juni

+    Coyote Ugly

+    Emergence – Staffel 1

+    Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2

+    Spione Undercover

+    Step 

+    The Finder – Staffel 1

+   Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)

+    Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)

+    Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)

18. Juni

+     Der Flug des Phönix (2004)

+     Hide and Seek - Du kannst dich nicht verstecken

+     Nixon

+     The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4 

+     5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

+     Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

25. Juni

+      Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)

+      Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2

+      Königreich der Himmel

+      Lucy in the Sky

+      Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

+      Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)

+      Rent a Man - Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden

Disney+ Originals

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

+   NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2

+   Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+   High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4

+   Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9

+   Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3

MITTWOCH, 9. JUNI

+    NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

+   Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+   Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4

+   High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5

+   Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+   Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+   Zenimation – Staffel 2

MITTWOCH, 16. JUNI

+    LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 18. JUNI

+   LUCA

+   STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+   Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6

+   High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6

+   Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+   Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5

MITTWOCH, 23. JUNI

+    LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

+   NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1

+   Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8

+   High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7

+   Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+   Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)

MITTWOCH, 30. JUNI

+    LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Disney+ Katalog-Titel

4. Juni

+    Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)

+    Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)

+    When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)

+    Wir noch mal (Disney)

11. Juni

+      Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)

+   When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)

+    Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)

18. Juni

+   Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)

+   Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)

+   Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)

+   Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)

+   Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

+   Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

25. Juni

+   Expedition Everest (National Geographic)

+   Mayday - Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)

+   The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

