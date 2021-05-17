News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

Die Disney+ Neuheiten im Juni

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals & "First Run"



MITTWOCH, 2. JUNI

+ Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)

+ Seattle Firefighters - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13

+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 18. JUNI

+ NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1

+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14

+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

+ STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2

+ Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5

STAR Katalog-Titel

4. Juni

+ Alien vs. Predator

+ Aliens vs. Predator 2

+ Armageddon

+ Atlanta: Robbin' Season – Staffel 2

+ Im Fadenkreuz - Allein gegen alle (2001)

+ Mut zur Wahrheit

+ The Counselor

+ The Strain – Staffel 1-4

+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)

11. Juni

+ Coyote Ugly

+ Emergence – Staffel 1

+ Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2

+ Spione Undercover

+ Step

+ The Finder – Staffel 1

+ Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)

+ Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)

+ Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)

18. Juni

+ Der Flug des Phönix (2004)

+ Hide and Seek - Du kannst dich nicht verstecken

+ Nixon

+ The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4

+ 5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

+ Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

25. Juni

+ Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)

+ Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2

+ Königreich der Himmel

+ Lucy in the Sky

+ Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

+ Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)

+ Rent a Man - Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden

Disney+ Originals

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

+ NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2

+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4

+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9

+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3

MITTWOCH, 9. JUNI

+ NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5

+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ Zenimation – Staffel 2

MITTWOCH, 16. JUNI

+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 18. JUNI

+ LUCA

+ STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6

+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5

MITTWOCH, 23. JUNI

+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

+ NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1

+ Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7

+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)

MITTWOCH, 30. JUNI

+ LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Disney+ Katalog-Titel



4. Juni

+ Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)

+ Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)

+ When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)

+ Wir noch mal (Disney)

11. Juni

+ Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)

+ When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)

+ Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)

18. Juni

+ Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)

+ Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)

+ Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)

+ Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)

+ Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

+ Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

25. Juni

+ Expedition Everest (National Geographic)

+ Mayday - Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)

+ The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

www.disneyplus.com