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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

17.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Tron: Ares - Steelbook
  2. Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie
  3. Crying Freeman - Mediabook
  4. The Warriors - Collector's Edition
  5. Catch Me If You Can - Steelbook
  6. Barbarella - Collector's Edition
  7. Dune: Part Two
  8. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  9. Mittelerde 6 Film Collection
  10. Der Hobbit: Extended Edition Trilogie

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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