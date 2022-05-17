News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
18.05.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- King Richard [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- King Richard [Blu-ray]
- Alfred Hitchcock Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beverly Hills Cop 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Mann, der Liberty Valance erschoss [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun - Special Collector's Edition mit Aufkleber + Mini-Poster [Blu-ray]
- Top Secret! [Blu-ray]
- Der Graf von Monte Christo [Blu-ray]
- Monte Cristo - Der Graf von Monte Christo (2002) [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Northman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
