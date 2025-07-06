News

"Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Air veröffentlichen ihr Album "The Virgin Suicides" als neue "Redux"-Sonderedition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das zweite Album der Band mit dem Soundtrack zu Sofia Coppolas Regiedebüt aus dem Jahr 2000 erscheint zum 25. Jubiläum als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set mit neuem Mix, einer zusätzlichen CD mit Demos und alternativen Mixen sowie einer Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos-Mix.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.09.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1 The Virgin Suicides Redux

1-Playground Love (with Gordon Tracks)

2-Cloud Up

3-Bathroom Girl

4-Cemetary Party

5-Dark Messages

6-The World Hurricane

7-Dirty Trip

8-Highschool Lover

9-Afternoon Sister

10-Ghost Song

11-Empty House

12-Dead Bodies

CD 2 The Virgin Suicides - Demos & Rarities

1- Playground Love (Vibraphone Version)

2-Suicide Underground (Francis Lai)

3-Playground Love (Demo Strings)

4-Bathroom Girl (Demo 2)

5-Playground Love (Vocoder)

6-Clouds Up (Demo)

7-Suicide Underground (Demo)

8-Nosferatu (Remix by the Flower Pistols)

9-Dead Bodies (Demo)

10-Virgin Suicides (Demo)

11-Highschool Prom Playground Love (Rob Remix)

Blu-ray Disc

1-Playground Love (with Gordon Tracks)

2-Cloud Up

3-Bathroom Girl

4-Cemetary Party

5-Dark Messages

6-The World Hurricane

7-Dirty Trip

8-Highschool Lover

9-Afternoon Sister

10-Ghost Song

11-Empty House

12-Dead Bodies

13-Suicide Underground

14-Playground Love (With Gordon Tracks)

