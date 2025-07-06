"Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Air veröffentlichen ihr Album "The Virgin Suicides" als neue "Redux"-Sonderedition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das zweite Album der Band mit dem Soundtrack zu Sofia Coppolas Regiedebüt aus dem Jahr 2000 erscheint zum 25. Jubiläum als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set mit neuem Mix, einer zusätzlichen CD mit Demos und alternativen Mixen sowie einer Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos-Mix.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.09.2025 geplant.
- Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Air: The Virgin Suicides Redux [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1 The Virgin Suicides Redux
1-Playground Love (with Gordon Tracks)
2-Cloud Up
3-Bathroom Girl
4-Cemetary Party
5-Dark Messages
6-The World Hurricane
7-Dirty Trip
8-Highschool Lover
9-Afternoon Sister
10-Ghost Song
11-Empty House
12-Dead Bodies
CD 2 The Virgin Suicides - Demos & Rarities
1- Playground Love (Vibraphone Version)
2-Suicide Underground (Francis Lai)
3-Playground Love (Demo Strings)
4-Bathroom Girl (Demo 2)
5-Playground Love (Vocoder)
6-Clouds Up (Demo)
7-Suicide Underground (Demo)
8-Nosferatu (Remix by the Flower Pistols)
9-Dead Bodies (Demo)
10-Virgin Suicides (Demo)
11-Highschool Prom Playground Love (Rob Remix)
Blu-ray Disc
1-Playground Love (with Gordon Tracks)
2-Cloud Up
3-Bathroom Girl
4-Cemetary Party
5-Dark Messages
6-The World Hurricane
7-Dirty Trip
8-Highschool Lover
9-Afternoon Sister
10-Ghost Song
11-Empty House
12-Dead Bodies
13-Suicide Underground
14-Playground Love (With Gordon Tracks)
