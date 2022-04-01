News

Warner bestätigt "The Batman" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Start

Warner veröffentlicht "The Batman" im Juni auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der neue Batman-Film von Matt Reeves mit Robert Pattinson als Bruce Wayne soll ab dem 02.06.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Bereits am 18.04.2022 wird "The Batman" als "Heimkino"-Premiere bei Streaming-Anbietern wie Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video veröffentlicht - auch in Ultra HD.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Neben den Standard-Editionen erscheint "The Batman" in beiden Blu-ray-Formaten auch als Steelbook.

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.