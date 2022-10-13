News

Universal veröffentlicht "Moonage Daydream" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc

Universal veröffentlicht "Moonage Daydream" im Dezember auf Blu-ray Disc. Die David Bowie-Musik-Dokumentation von Brett Morgen wird von Universal am 08.12.2022 inklusive englischem Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Zusätzlich gibt es DTS HD MA 5.1 und PCM Stereo-Tonspuren.

Neben dem Film erscheint auch der "Moonage Daydream"-Soundtrack mit speziell abgemischten Versionen von David Bowie-Songs und auch teilweise unveröffentlichten Titeln als Doppel-CD. Der Soundtrack soll ab dem 18.11.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Moonage Daydream - Tracklisting

CD1

“Time… one of the most complex expressions…” Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1) Hallo Spaceboy (Moonage Daydream Remix Edit) Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things (Live) Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit) Moonage Daydream (Live) The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck) The Light (Excerpt)* Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit) Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix) Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November 1974) Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit) Subterraneans Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix) V-2 Schneider

CD2

Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix) A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix) Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt) “Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit) D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix) Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix) Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit) Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit) Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix) Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit) Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix) Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit) The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix) Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit) Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2) Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix) Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix) I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit) “Heroes": IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) * ★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit) Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt) Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit) Starman “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” Changes “Let me tell you one thing…” “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”

*Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop.

