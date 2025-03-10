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"Tarja Turunen - Circus Life" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

10.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Tarja Turunen veröffentlicht im Mai "Circus Life" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das bislang nur als Teil des "Best of: Living The Dream"-Boxsets erhältliche Konzert der ehemaligen "Nightwish"-Sängerin aus dem Jahr 2020 erscheint am 16.05.2025 auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Vinyl-Edition auf drei Schallplatten im Gatefold-Cover.

Tracklisting

1. Mystique Voyage
2. 500 Letters
3. Naiad
4. Diva
5. You And I
6. Love To Hate
7. Demons In You
8. Never Enough
9. Falling Awake
10. I Feel Immortal
11. I Walk Alone
12. Victim Of Ritual
13. Innocence
14. Die Alive
15. Tears In Rain
16. Dead Promises
17. Until My Last Breath
18. Shadow Play

bereits erhältlich:

 

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