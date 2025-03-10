"Tarja Turunen - Circus Life" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Tarja Turunen veröffentlicht im Mai "Circus Life" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das bislang nur als Teil des "Best of: Living The Dream"-Boxsets erhältliche Konzert der ehemaligen "Nightwish"-Sängerin aus dem Jahr 2020 erscheint am 16.05.2025 auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Vinyl-Edition auf drei Schallplatten im Gatefold-Cover.
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Tarja Turunen - Circus Life [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
1. Mystique Voyage
2. 500 Letters
3. Naiad
4. Diva
5. You And I
6. Love To Hate
7. Demons In You
8. Never Enough
9. Falling Awake
10. I Feel Immortal
11. I Walk Alone
12. Victim Of Ritual
13. Innocence
14. Die Alive
15. Tears In Rain
16. Dead Promises
17. Until My Last Breath
18. Shadow Play
bereits erhältlich:
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream - Mediabook [CD/Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream - Mediabook [CD/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream - Limited Box Set [CD/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tarja - Best of: Living The Dream Crystal Clear Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.