News

"Tarja Turunen - Circus Life" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Tarja Turunen veröffentlicht im Mai "Circus Life" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das bislang nur als Teil des "Best of: Living The Dream"-Boxsets erhältliche Konzert der ehemaligen "Nightwish"-Sängerin aus dem Jahr 2020 erscheint am 16.05.2025 auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Vinyl-Edition auf drei Schallplatten im Gatefold-Cover.

Tracklisting

1. Mystique Voyage

2. 500 Letters

3. Naiad

4. Diva

5. You And I

6. Love To Hate

7. Demons In You

8. Never Enough

9. Falling Awake

10. I Feel Immortal

11. I Walk Alone

12. Victim Of Ritual

13. Innocence

14. Die Alive

15. Tears In Rain

16. Dead Promises

17. Until My Last Breath

18. Shadow Play

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.