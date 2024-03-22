Sony & Plaion Pictures 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im Juni
Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den Juni vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch mit vertriebene Filme von Sony umfassen. Als Nachzügler erscheint bereits im Mai "Becky 2 - She's back" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Darüber hinaus ist auch bereits "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" vorbestellbar, der bei Plaion auch als exklusives 4K-Steelbook mit alternativem Cover-Motiv erhältlich sein wird.
23.05.2024
06.06.2024
13.06.2024
- Purple Rain - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Das unsichtbare Auge - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
27.06.2024
- Diabolik ist nicht zu fassen [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Diabolik ist nicht zu fassen inkl. Comic [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Darkest Truth - Im Schatten der Wahrheit [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der Admiral 2 - Die Schlacht des Drachen [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Blutroter Sommer - Im Bann des Killers [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
10.10.2024
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.
