Sony & Plaion Pictures 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im Juni

22.03.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den Juni vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch mit vertriebene Filme von Sony umfassen. Als Nachzügler erscheint bereits im Mai "Becky 2 - She's back" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Darüber hinaus ist auch bereits "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" vorbestellbar, der bei Plaion auch als exklusives 4K-Steelbook mit alternativem Cover-Motiv erhältlich sein wird.

23.05.2024

06.06.2024

13.06.2024

27.06.2024

10.10.2024

Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.

