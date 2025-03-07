"Prince: Purple Rain" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos als Blu-ray Audio
Warner Records veröffentlicht "Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Soundtrack-Album zum gleichnamigen Kinofim erscheint wie bereits "Diamonds & Pearls" als "Audiophile Blu-ray" und enthält neben dem Dolby Atmos-Mix zusätzlich einen Hi Res Stereo-Mix mit 24 Bit/96 kHz. Die neue Dolby Atmos-Abmischung wurde von Chris James auf Basis der Original Multitrack-Masterbänder neu angefertigt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.
- Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
1 Let's Go Crazy
2 Take Me With U
3 The Beautiful Ones
4 Computer Blue
5 Darling Nikki
6 When Doves Cry
7 I Would Die 4 U
8 Baby I'm a Star
9 Purple Rain
Am 15.05.2025 erscheint auch der "Purple Rain"-Kinofilm noch einmal auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
bereits erhältlich:
- Purple Rain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Purple Rain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray Audio] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Super Deluxe Edition [7 CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Super Deluxe Edition [12 LP + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Deluxe Edition [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Deluxe Edition [4 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered - Clear [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls [CD/LP/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prince: Welcome 2 America - Deluxe Edition [CD + LP + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- "Prince Sign 'O' the Times" [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- "Prince Sign 'O' the Times" Limited Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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