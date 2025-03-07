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"Prince: Purple Rain" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos als Blu-ray Audio

Warner Records veröffentlicht "Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Soundtrack-Album zum gleichnamigen Kinofim erscheint wie bereits "Diamonds & Pearls" als "Audiophile Blu-ray" und enthält neben dem Dolby Atmos-Mix zusätzlich einen Hi Res Stereo-Mix mit 24 Bit/96 kHz. Die neue Dolby Atmos-Abmischung wurde von Chris James auf Basis der Original Multitrack-Masterbänder neu angefertigt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

1 Let's Go Crazy

2 Take Me With U

3 The Beautiful Ones

4 Computer Blue

5 Darling Nikki

6 When Doves Cry

7 I Would Die 4 U

8 Baby I'm a Star

9 Purple Rain

Am 15.05.2025 erscheint auch der "Purple Rain"-Kinofilm noch einmal auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

bereits erhältlich:

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