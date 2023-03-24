News

Neues Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" jetzt auf CD & LP erhältlich

Ab sofort ist das neue Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" als CD und LP im Handel erhältlich. "Memento Mori" ist das erste Depeche Mode-Album mit Dave Gahan und Martin Gore als Duo nach dem Tod von Andrew Fletcher und bereits in den letzten Wochen gab es mit den Songs "Ghosts Again" und "My Cosmos Is Mine" bereits einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf die insgesamt 12 neuen Titel.

Neben der einfachen CD und LP ist "Memento Mori" noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung und einem 28-seitigen Booklet sowie als limitierte Amazon-Exlusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition und als Opaque Red Vinyl-Edition bei jpc erhältlich.

Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD



My Cosmos Is Mine Wagging Tongue Ghosts Again Don’t Say You Love Me My Favourite Stranger Soul With Me Caroline's Monkey Before We Drown People Are Good Always You Never Let Me Go Speak To Me

Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP



Seite 1

My Cosmos Is Mine Wagging Tongue Ghosts Again Don’t Say You Love Me

Seite 2

My Favourite Stranger Soul With Me Caroline's Monkey Before We Drown

Seite 3

People Are Good Always You Never Let Me Go Speak To Me

Seite 4

Etching

