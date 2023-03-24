Neues Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" jetzt auf CD & LP erhältlich
Ab sofort ist das neue Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" als CD und LP im Handel erhältlich. "Memento Mori" ist das erste Depeche Mode-Album mit Dave Gahan und Martin Gore als Duo nach dem Tod von Andrew Fletcher und bereits in den letzten Wochen gab es mit den Songs "Ghosts Again" und "My Cosmos Is Mine" bereits einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf die insgesamt 12 neuen Titel.
Neben der einfachen CD und LP ist "Memento Mori" noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung und einem 28-seitigen Booklet sowie als limitierte Amazon-Exlusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition und als Opaque Red Vinyl-Edition bei jpc erhältlich.
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Deluxe Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Amazon Exclusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Deluxe Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [LP] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Limited Indie Edition (Opaque Red Vinyl) [LP] bei jpc.de
Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP
Seite 1
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
Seite 2
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
Seite 3
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Seite 4
Etching
bereits erhältlich:
- Depeche Mode - Playing The Angel - The 12" Singles [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Playing The Angel - The 12" Singles [LP] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Exciter - The 12" Singles [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Ultra - The 12" Singles [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses - The 12" Singles [LP] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.