News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
14.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- The Bricklayer [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bricklayer [Blu-ray]
- Das Erwachen der Jägerin [Blu-ray]
- Thanksgiving [Blu-ray]
- The Dive [Blu-ray]
- Red Right Hand [Blu-ray]
- The Straight Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Straight Story - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- The Last House On The Left [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Abyss [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Aliens - Die Rückkehr [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- True Lies [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune: Part Two [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune: Part Two [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [Blu-ray]
- Bob Marley: One Love - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bob Marley: One Love [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Madame Web - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Madame Web [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.