Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
22.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Flow - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Gangster Gang 2 [Blu-ray]
- Agatha Christie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Agatha Christie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Powerman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Powerman 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Powerman 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tokyo Powerman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Winners & Sinners [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Legend [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Box der Verdammten [Blu-ray]
- The Eiger Sanction - Mediabook A [Blu-ray]
- The Eiger Sanction - Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Dead Heat Mediabook - alle Varianten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Dream Theater: Quarantième: Live à Paris [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Dream Theater: Quarantième: Live à Paris Artbook [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Dream Theater: Quarantième: Live à Paris [LP] bei Amazon.de
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
