Die Sky Ticket-Highlights im Oktober

22.09.2021 (Karsten Serck)

SkySky hat die Highlights für den Streaming-Service "Sky Ticket" im Oktober vorgestellt:

Serien und Shows:

  • Der Fluch von Akakor - Der verlorene Schatz des Regenwaldes S1 (3.10.) - History
  • Young Rock S1 (4.10.)
  • Murder at my Door S1 (5.10.)
  • Hudson & Rex S3 (5.10.) - Warner TV Serie
  • Die Wrack-Ermittler - Unglück auf dem Meer S1 (6.10.) - Nat Geo
  • Framed by the Killer S1 (7.10.)
  • Younger S7 (9.10.) - Warner TV Comedy
  • Wellington Paranormal S1 (12.10.)
  • Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail S3 (12.10.) - Warner TV Comedy
  • Willkommen in Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (13.10.)
  • Animal Kingdom S5 (15.10.) - Warner TV Serie
  • The Drowning S1 (17.10.) - 13th Street
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (19.10.)
  • Die Ibiza Affäre S1 (21.10.)
  • Primates S1 (22.10.)
  • Disco Paraiso - Das Geheimnis von Almanzora S1 (24.10.)
  • The Syndicate - Das Leben ist kein Jackpot S4 (26.10)
  • The Deceived S1 (24.10.) - 13th Street
  • Departure - Das Zugunglück S2 (25.10.) - Universal TV
  • Day of the Dead S1 (27.10.) - Syfy
  • Critter Fixer: Zwei Tierärzte für alle Felle S1 (27.10.) - Nat Geo Wild
  • The Flight Attendant S1 (28.10.) - Warner TV Serie
  • Verdacht/Mord S2 (31.10.) - 13th Street

Dokumentationen:

  • Phil Tippett: Meister der fantastischen Kreaturen (2.10.)
  • Fake Famous (4.10.)
  • Charles und Diana - eine folgenschwere Hochzeit (8.10.)
  • Black Art: in the Absence of Light (11.10.)
  • Der Kampf gegen Covid-19 (15.10.)
  • Covid-Tagebücher New York (18.10.)
  • Audrey (22.10.)
  • Das Ibiza-Video: Ein journalistischer Krimi (21.10.)
  • Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (28.10.)

Filme:

  • Free Guy (seit 29.9.)
  • Der Göttliche Andere (2.10.)
  • Blood On My Name (4.10.)
  • The Suicide Squad (7.10.)
  • Flucht aus Pretoria (10.10.)
  • The Wolf of Snow Hollow (12.10.)
  • Mortal Kombat (15.10.)
  • Fatale (16.10.)
  • Let Them All Talk (18.10.)
  • Jim Knopf und die wilde 13 (22.10.)
  • Beyond the Law (23.10.)
  • Cats & Dogs 3: Pfoten vereint! (24.10.)
  • Feind oder Freund (25.10.)
  • Our Ladies (29.10.)

Weitere Serien- und Film-Neustarts:

  • Ungezähmtes Tal S1 (1.10.)
  • Ted (3.10)
  • Unsere Erde aus dem All S1 (3.10.)
  • Argo (8.10.)
  • The Mindy Project S6 (13.10.)
  • Into the Wild: Colombia S1 (14.10.)
  • The Fog - Nebel des Grauens (27.10.)

Letzte Chance:

  • Die fantastische Reise des Dr. Dolittle (bis 10.10.)
  • Ich war noch niemals in New York (bis 16.10.)
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon (bis 18.10.)
  • Bloodshot (bis 26.10.)
  • Midway - Für die Freiheit (bis 31.10.)

Neue Kids-Hits:

  • Grizzy und die Lemminge S1 Fortsetzung (4.10.) - Boomerang
  • Bibi und Tina S1 Fortsetzung (4.10.) - Junior
  • 100% Wolf - Die Legende des Mondsteins S1 (9.10.) - Junior
  • Craig of the Creek - Im Wald der Abenteuer S1 Fortsetzung (12.10.) - Cartoon Network
  • DC Super Hero Girls S1 (18.10.) - Cartoon Network
  • Die Fungies S1 (25.10.) - Cartoon Network

