Die Sky Ticket-Highlights im Oktober
22.09.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Sky hat die Highlights für den Streaming-Service "Sky Ticket" im Oktober vorgestellt:
Serien und Shows:
- Der Fluch von Akakor - Der verlorene Schatz des Regenwaldes S1 (3.10.) - History
- Young Rock S1 (4.10.)
- Murder at my Door S1 (5.10.)
- Hudson & Rex S3 (5.10.) - Warner TV Serie
- Die Wrack-Ermittler - Unglück auf dem Meer S1 (6.10.) - Nat Geo
- Framed by the Killer S1 (7.10.)
- Younger S7 (9.10.) - Warner TV Comedy
- Wellington Paranormal S1 (12.10.)
- Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail S3 (12.10.) - Warner TV Comedy
- Willkommen in Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (13.10.)
- Animal Kingdom S5 (15.10.) - Warner TV Serie
- The Drowning S1 (17.10.) - 13th Street
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (19.10.)
- Die Ibiza Affäre S1 (21.10.)
- Primates S1 (22.10.)
- Disco Paraiso - Das Geheimnis von Almanzora S1 (24.10.)
- The Syndicate - Das Leben ist kein Jackpot S4 (26.10)
- The Deceived S1 (24.10.) - 13th Street
- Departure - Das Zugunglück S2 (25.10.) - Universal TV
- Day of the Dead S1 (27.10.) - Syfy
- Critter Fixer: Zwei Tierärzte für alle Felle S1 (27.10.) - Nat Geo Wild
- The Flight Attendant S1 (28.10.) - Warner TV Serie
- Verdacht/Mord S2 (31.10.) - 13th Street
Dokumentationen:
- Phil Tippett: Meister der fantastischen Kreaturen (2.10.)
- Fake Famous (4.10.)
- Charles und Diana - eine folgenschwere Hochzeit (8.10.)
- Black Art: in the Absence of Light (11.10.)
- Der Kampf gegen Covid-19 (15.10.)
- Covid-Tagebücher New York (18.10.)
- Audrey (22.10.)
- Das Ibiza-Video: Ein journalistischer Krimi (21.10.)
- Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (28.10.)
Filme:
- Free Guy (seit 29.9.)
- Der Göttliche Andere (2.10.)
- Blood On My Name (4.10.)
- The Suicide Squad (7.10.)
- Flucht aus Pretoria (10.10.)
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow (12.10.)
- Mortal Kombat (15.10.)
- Fatale (16.10.)
- Let Them All Talk (18.10.)
- Jim Knopf und die wilde 13 (22.10.)
- Beyond the Law (23.10.)
- Cats & Dogs 3: Pfoten vereint! (24.10.)
- Feind oder Freund (25.10.)
- Our Ladies (29.10.)
Weitere Serien- und Film-Neustarts:
- Ungezähmtes Tal S1 (1.10.)
- Ted (3.10)
- Unsere Erde aus dem All S1 (3.10.)
- Argo (8.10.)
- The Mindy Project S6 (13.10.)
- Into the Wild: Colombia S1 (14.10.)
- The Fog - Nebel des Grauens (27.10.)
Letzte Chance:
- Die fantastische Reise des Dr. Dolittle (bis 10.10.)
- Ich war noch niemals in New York (bis 16.10.)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (bis 18.10.)
- Bloodshot (bis 26.10.)
- Midway - Für die Freiheit (bis 31.10.)
Neue Kids-Hits:
- Grizzy und die Lemminge S1 Fortsetzung (4.10.) - Boomerang
- Bibi und Tina S1 Fortsetzung (4.10.) - Junior
- 100% Wolf - Die Legende des Mondsteins S1 (9.10.) - Junior
- Craig of the Creek - Im Wald der Abenteuer S1 Fortsetzung (12.10.) - Cartoon Network
- DC Super Hero Girls S1 (18.10.) - Cartoon Network
- Die Fungies S1 (25.10.) - Cartoon Network
