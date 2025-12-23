Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Januar
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Highlights
- A Thousand Blows – Staffel 2 ab 9. Januar
- Tell Me Lies – Staffel 3 ab 13. Januar
- National Geographics „Von Pol zu Pol mit Will Smith“ ab 14. Januar
- FXs „The Beauty” – Staffel 1 ab 22. Januar
- Marvels „Wonder Man” – Staffel 1 ab 28. Januar
Weitere Neuheiten
2. Januar
+ Cat’s Eye – Ein Supertrio – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Hulu)
+ National Geographics „Geparde hautnah mit Bertie Gregory“ (National Geographic)
7. Januar
+ Der Graf von Monte Cristo – Staffel 1
+ Abbott Elementary – Staffel 5 (Batch 1) (Hulu)
9. Januar
+ National Geographics „The Tale of Silyan – Der Mann und der Storch“ (National Geographic)
17. Januar
+ Phineas und Ferb – Staffel 5 (Batch 2) (Disney)
19. Januar
+ Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (OV/UT) (Hulu)
24. Januar
+ Medalist – Staffel 2 (Hulu)
Neue Katalog-Titel
1. Januar
+ New Amsterdam – Staffel 1-5
+ Die Bourne Indentität
+ Die Bourne Verschwörung
+ Das Bourne Ultimatum
+ Das Bourne Vermächtnis
+ Jason Bourne – Altersfreigabe 16+
14. Januar
+ Bares für Rares – Staffel 2
21. Januar
+ Hamster & Gretel – Staffel 2 (Batch 3) (Disney)
+ RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 3) (Disney)
+ Candice Renoir – Staffel 1-6
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.