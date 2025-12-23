News

Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Januar

23.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

  • A Thousand Blows – Staffel 2 ab 9. Januar
  • Tell Me Lies – Staffel 3 ab 13. Januar
  • National Geographics „Von Pol zu Pol mit Will Smith“ ab 14. Januar
  • FXs „The Beauty” – Staffel 1 ab 22. Januar
  • Marvels „Wonder Man” – Staffel 1 ab 28. Januar

Weitere Neuheiten

2. Januar

+   Cat’s Eye – Ein Supertrio – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Hulu)

Anzeige

+   National Geographics „Geparde hautnah mit Bertie Gregory“ (National Geographic)

 

7. Januar

+   Der Graf von Monte Cristo – Staffel 1

+   Abbott Elementary – Staffel 5 (Batch 1) (Hulu)

 

9. Januar

+   National Geographics „The Tale of Silyan – Der Mann und der Storch“ (National Geographic)

Anzeige


 

17. Januar

+   Phineas und Ferb – Staffel 5 (Batch 2) (Disney)

 

19. Januar

+   Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (OV/UT) (Hulu)

Anzeige

 

24. Januar

+   Medalist – Staffel 2 (Hulu)

Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Januar

+   New Amsterdam – Staffel 1-5

Anzeige

+   Die Bourne Indentität

+   Die Bourne Verschwörung

+   Das Bourne Ultimatum

+   Das Bourne Vermächtnis

+   Jason Bourne – Altersfreigabe 16+

 

14. Januar

+   Bares für Rares – Staffel 2

 

21. Januar

+   Hamster & Gretel – Staffel 2 (Batch 3) (Disney)

+   RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 3) (Disney)

+   Candice Renoir – Staffel 1-6

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK