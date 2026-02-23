News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

23.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. F1
  2. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  3. The Housemaid - Steelbook
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook
  5. Dune: Part Two
  6. Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie
  7. Arlington Road - Mediabook
  8. Predator: Badlands
  9. Die Mothman-Prophezeiungen - Mediabook
  10. Lawrence von Arabien

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

