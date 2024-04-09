News
Depeche Mode "Before We Drown" & "People Are Good"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi
09.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Sony Music veröffentlicht eine weitere Maxi-Single-Edition aus dem Album "Memento Mori" mit Remixen der Songs "Before We Drown" und "People Are Good". Dabei handelt es sich um die folgenden Remixe:
- Before We Drown (Chris Avantgarde Remix)
- Before We Drown (AC Wet Mix)
- People Are Good (Indira Paganotto Psy Remix)
- People Are Good (AC Fool Mix)
Die limitierte Maxi-Edition wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 03.05.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.
