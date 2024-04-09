News

Depeche Mode "Before We Drown" & "People Are Good"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi

Sony Music veröffentlicht eine weitere Maxi-Single-Edition aus dem Album "Memento Mori" mit Remixen der Songs "Before We Drown" und "People Are Good". Dabei handelt es sich um die folgenden Remixe:

Before We Drown (Chris Avantgarde Remix)

Before We Drown (AC Wet Mix)

People Are Good (Indira Paganotto Psy Remix)

People Are Good (AC Fool Mix)

Die limitierte Maxi-Edition wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 03.05.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

