"Coldplay - Music of the Spheres" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound

Coldplay veröffentlichen ihr neues Album "Music of the Spheres" am 15.10.2021. Aus diesem Anlass plant Amazon in Berlin ein Pop-Up-Event, bei dem u.a. der Song "People of the Pride" in Dolby Atmos präsentiert wird.

Bereits das 2019er-Album "Everyday Life" ist mit Dolby Atmos-Sound z.B. bei Amazon Music HD und Apple Music verfügbar und so ist zu vermuten, dass auch "Music of the Spheres" dort mit 360 Grad-Sound zu erleben sein wird.

"Music of the Spheres" erscheint als CD, LP und MC. Eine Blu-ray Disc mit dem Dolby Atmos-Mix wurde nicht angekündigt.

