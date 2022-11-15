News

"Barclay James Harvest - Once Again" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD "Deluxe Edition" mit 5.1 Surround-Mix

Barclay James Harvest veröffentlichen ihr Album "Once Again" aus dem Jahr 1971 in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition". Das Set enthält neben drei CDs auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen 5.1-Mix von Stephen W Tayler, der auf Basis der Quadrophonie-Fassung aus dem Jahr 1972 neu abgemischt wurde.

Den Stereo-Mix gibt es neben einer einfachen remasterten Version auch als Neuabmischung von Stephen W Tayler auf CD sowie als Hi Res Audio-Mix auf der Blu-ray Disc. Abgerundet wird das Angebot durch den Quadrophonie-Mix sowie mehrere Bonus-Tracks.

Die Deluxe Edition von "Barclay James Harvest - Once Again" soll ab dem 27.01.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracks:

CD 1, The Original Stereo Mixes Remastered

She Said Happy Old World Song For Dying Galadriel Mocking Bird Vanessa Simmons Ball And Chain Lady Loves

Bonus Tracks:

Too Much On Your Plate Happy Old World (Take One) She Said (BBC John Peel Concert 1971) Mockingbird (BBC John Peel Concert 1971) Dark Now My Sky (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)

CD 2, The New Stereo Mixes by Stephen W Tayler

She Said (with original introduction) Happy Old World Song For Dying Galadriel Mocking Bird Vanessa Simmons Ball And Chain Lady Loves

Bonus Tracks:

Mocking Bird (first version, May 1970) Too Much On Your Plate White Sails (A Seascape) - complete version, previously unreleased

CD 3, The 1972 SQ Quadrophonic Mix

She Said Happy Old World Song For Dying Galadriel Mocking Bird Vanessa Simmons Ball And Chain Lady Loves

Bonus Tracks:

Galadriel (non-orchestral version) Mocking Bird (non-orchestral version)

Blu-ray Disc

96 kHz / 24-bit new, 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Stephen W Tayler

new Stereo mixes, original remastered stereo mix, 1972 Quadrophonic Mix

She Said Happy Old World Song for Dying Galadriel Mocking Bird Vanessa Simmons Ball and Chain Lady Loves

Bonus tracks:

Too Much on Your Plate White Sails (A Seascape) - complete version, previously unreleased

