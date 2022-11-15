"Barclay James Harvest - Once Again" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD "Deluxe Edition" mit 5.1 Surround-Mix
Barclay James Harvest veröffentlichen ihr Album "Once Again" aus dem Jahr 1971 in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition". Das Set enthält neben drei CDs auch eine Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen 5.1-Mix von Stephen W Tayler, der auf Basis der Quadrophonie-Fassung aus dem Jahr 1972 neu abgemischt wurde.
Den Stereo-Mix gibt es neben einer einfachen remasterten Version auch als Neuabmischung von Stephen W Tayler auf CD sowie als Hi Res Audio-Mix auf der Blu-ray Disc. Abgerundet wird das Angebot durch den Quadrophonie-Mix sowie mehrere Bonus-Tracks.
Die Deluxe Edition von "Barclay James Harvest - Once Again" soll ab dem 27.01.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracks:
CD 1, The Original Stereo Mixes Remastered
- She Said
- Happy Old World
- Song For Dying
- Galadriel
- Mocking Bird
- Vanessa Simmons
- Ball And Chain
- Lady Loves
Bonus Tracks:
- Too Much On Your Plate
- Happy Old World (Take One)
- She Said (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)
- Mockingbird (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)
- Dark Now My Sky (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)
CD 2, The New Stereo Mixes by Stephen W Tayler
- She Said (with original introduction)
- Happy Old World
- Song For Dying
- Galadriel
- Mocking Bird
- Vanessa Simmons
- Ball And Chain
- Lady Loves
Bonus Tracks:
- Mocking Bird (first version, May 1970)
- Too Much On Your Plate
- White Sails (A Seascape) - complete version, previously unreleased
CD 3, The 1972 SQ Quadrophonic Mix
- She Said
- Happy Old World
- Song For Dying
- Galadriel
- Mocking Bird
- Vanessa Simmons
- Ball And Chain
- Lady Loves
Bonus Tracks:
- Galadriel (non-orchestral version)
- Mocking Bird (non-orchestral version)
Blu-ray Disc
96 kHz / 24-bit new, 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Stephen W Tayler
new Stereo mixes, original remastered stereo mix, 1972 Quadrophonic Mix
- She Said
- Happy Old World
- Song for Dying
- Galadriel
- Mocking Bird
- Vanessa Simmons
- Ball and Chain
- Lady Loves
Bonus tracks:
- Too Much on Your Plate
- White Sails (A Seascape) - complete version, previously unreleased
