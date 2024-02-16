News

"Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It" erscheint als "30th Anniversary Edition" CD/DVD-Set

Parlophone veröffentlicht im April "Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It" als "30th Anniversary Edition". Das 1993 veröffentlichte Album war der Soundtrack für den gleichnamigen biografischen Film von Tina Turner und erscheint als remasterte CD und LP sowie als CD/DVD-Boxset.

Das 4CD/1DVD-Set enthält zusätzlich eine CD mit einer Sammlung von Bearbeitungen, Remixen und Acapellas sowie eine Live-Show im Blockbuster-Pavillon von San Bernardino aus dem Jahr 1993 auf zwei CDs und auf DVD zusammen mit drei Musikvideos. Das Box-Set enthält auch ein Poster und ein 24-seitiges Booklet.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.04.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD1

I Don’t Wanna Fight (2023 Remaster) Rock Me Baby (2023 Remaster) Disco Inferno (2023 Remaster) Why Must We Wait Until Tonight (2023 Remaster) Stay Awhile (2023 Remaster) Nutbush City Limits (2023 Remaster) (Darlin’) You Know I Love You (2023 Remaster) Proud Mary (2023 Remaster) A Fool In Love (2023 Remaster) It’s Gonna Work Out Fine (2023 Remaster) Shake a Tail Feather (2023 Remaster) I Might Have Been Queen (2023 Remaster) What’s Love Got to Do With (2023 Remaster) Tina’s Wish (2023 Remaster)

CD2

Anzeige



I Don’t Wanna Fight (Single Edit) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (7” Edit) [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (7" Single Edit) [2023 Remaster] Proud Mary (Edit) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Mix) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (12" Version) [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat Remix) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Holiday Inn Lounge Mix) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Clubhouse Mix) [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat 7" Edit) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Jerry Moran Dance Mix) [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Instrumental) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Radio Instrumental) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (12" Dub) [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Acapella) [2023 Remaster] Proud Mary (Acapella) [2023 Remaster]

CD3

Steamy Windows [2023 Remaster] Typical Male [2023 Remaster] Foreign Affair [2023 Remaster] Undercover Agent for the Blues [2023 Remaster] Private Dancer [2023 Remaster] We Don't Need Another Hero [2023 Remaster] I Can't Stand the Rain [2023 Remaster] Nutbush City Limits [2023 Remaster] Addicted to Love [2023 Remaster] The Best [2023 Remaster]

CD4

I Don't Wanna Fight (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Let's Stay Together (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] What's Love Got to Do with It (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Proud Mary (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Legs (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Better Be Good to Me (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] (Darlin') You Know I Love You [Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993] [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster]

DVD

Steamy Windows (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Typical Male (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Foreign Affair (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Undercover Agent for the Blues (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Private Dancer (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] We Don't Need Another Hero (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] I Can't Stand the Rain (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Nutbush City Limits (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Addicted to Love (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] The Best (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Let's Stay Together (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] What's Love Got to Do with It (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Proud Mary (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Legs (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Better Be Good to Me (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] (Darlin') You Know I Love You [Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993] [2023 Remaster] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight (Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993) [2023 Remaster] I Don't Wanna Fight (Promo) [2023 Remaster] Disco Inferno (Promo) [New Edit] Why Must We Wait Until Tonight (Promo) [2023 Remaster]

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.