"The Raid", "Harte Ziele" und weitere 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs verschoben

15.03.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures verschiebt den Verkaufsstart mehrerer Ultra HD Blu-rays wie "The Raid", "Harte Ziele" und "God's Army". Auch die "MacGyver"-Komplett-Edition erscheint jetzt später auf Blu-ray Disc. Hier sind die aktualisierten Termine der bis auf "The Raid" exklusiv im Direktvertrieb über den Plaion Shop erhältlichen Titel:

25.04.2024

16.05.2024

