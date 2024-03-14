News
"The Raid", "Harte Ziele" und weitere 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs verschoben
15.03.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures verschiebt den Verkaufsstart mehrerer Ultra HD Blu-rays wie "The Raid", "Harte Ziele" und "God's Army". Auch die "MacGyver"-Komplett-Edition erscheint jetzt später auf Blu-ray Disc. Hier sind die aktualisierten Termine der bis auf "The Raid" exklusiv im Direktvertrieb über den Plaion Shop erhältlichen Titel:
25.04.2024
- The Raid - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Raid - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Raid - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Harte Ziele - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- God's Army - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
16.05.2024
