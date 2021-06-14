News

"The Cabin in the Woods" als Mediabook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

"The Cabin in the Woods" erscheint in einer neuen Mediabook-Edition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Diese wird in drei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten angeboten und soll ab dem 02.07.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Zum Bonus-Material gehören u.a. ein 24-seitiges Booklet, 4 Featurettes sowie ein Audiokommentar der Drehbuchautoren Drew Goddard und Jess Whedon.

Bereits erhältlich: