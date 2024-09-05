"New Order: Brotherhood" erscheint als "Definitive Edition" CD, DVD & Vinyl LP-Set
New Order veröffentlichen ihr Album "Brotherhood" in einer neuen Sammler-Edition. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1986 erscheint am 22.11.2024 als "Definitive Edition" mit 180 Gramm-LP, zwei CDs und zwei DVDs.
Neben dem remasterten New-Order-Album enthält die "Definitive Edition" auf der Bonus-CD alternative Fassungen und Remixe u.a. von "Blue Monday 1988" sowie auf den zwei DVDs Live-Aufnahmen von Konzerten und Dokumentationen.
Tracklisting
CD1
Brotherhood (2024 Remaster)
Paradise
Weirdo
As It Is When It Was
Broken Promise
Way of Life
Bizarre Love Triangle
All Day Long
Angel Dust
Every Little Counts
State of the Nation
CD2
Extras
Shellshock (AOR Version) *
State Of The Nation (Japan Demo) *
Paradise (Robert Racic Remix)
As It Is When It Was (Japan Demo) *
Broken Promise (Instrumental) *
Bizarre Love Triangle (Stephen Hague 12” Remix) *
All Day Long (Instrumental) *
Evil Dust
Every Little Counts (Full Length) *
Salvation Theme
Skullcrusher (Full Length) *
Touched By The Hand Of God (Salvation Version)
Let's Go (Salvation Version)
Sputnik
Blue Monday 1988 (Michael Johnson 12” Remix) *
(* previously unreleased)
DVD1
Live at the Academy Brixton, 1987
Bizarre Love Triangle
The Perfect Kiss
Ceremony
Dreams Never End
Love Vigilantes
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Temptation
TV Appearances:
Ceremony (BBC Northern Ireland – Channel One 1986)
Love Will Tear Us Apart (BBC Northern Ireland – Channel One 1986)
State Of The Nation (The Tube 1986)
Broken Promise (The Tube 1986)
True Faith (Top of the Pops 1987)
Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987
Paradise (Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987)
Bizarre Love Triangle (Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987)
True Faith (The Roxy, 1987)
Bizarre Love Triangle (11pm, 1987)
Extra Material
Stephen’s Fly On The Wall Documentary 1985.
Recording 'As It Is' and ‘Shame of the Nation’ at Denon Studios, Tokyo (May 1985).
DVD2
Live at the G-Mex, Manchester, 19/07/86.
Elegia
Shellshock
Paradise
Bizarre Love Triangle
Way Of Life
State Of The Nation
Face Up
The Perfect Kiss
Ceremony
Temptation
Other Live Performances:
True Faith (Glastonbury, 1987)
Sister Ray (Glastonbury, 1987)
Dreams Never End (San Giovanni, 1986)
All Day Long (Pier 84, New York, 1987)
Angel Dust (Pier 84, New York, 1987)
Shellshock (Pier 84, New York, 1987)
Weirdo (Pier 84, New York, 1987)
True Faith (Rapido, Paris 1987)
Touched By the Hand of God (G-Mex, Manchester, 1988)
Every Little Counts (G-Mex, Manchester, 1988)
VINYL LP
Brotherhood (2024 Remaster)
A1. Paradise
A2. Weirdo
A3. As It Is When It Was
A4. Broken Promise
A5. Way of Life
B1. Bizarre Love Triangle
B2. All Day Long
B3. Angel Dust
B4. Every Little Counts
