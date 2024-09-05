News

"New Order: Brotherhood" erscheint als "Definitive Edition" CD, DVD & Vinyl LP-Set

New Order veröffentlichen ihr Album "Brotherhood" in einer neuen Sammler-Edition. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1986 erscheint am 22.11.2024 als "Definitive Edition" mit 180 Gramm-LP, zwei CDs und zwei DVDs.

Neben dem remasterten New-Order-Album enthält die "Definitive Edition" auf der Bonus-CD alternative Fassungen und Remixe u.a. von "Blue Monday 1988" sowie auf den zwei DVDs Live-Aufnahmen von Konzerten und Dokumentationen.

Tracklisting

CD1

Brotherhood (2024 Remaster)

Paradise

Weirdo

As It Is When It Was

Broken Promise

Way of Life

Bizarre Love Triangle

All Day Long

Angel Dust

Every Little Counts

State of the Nation

CD2

Extras

Shellshock (AOR Version) *

State Of The Nation (Japan Demo) *

Paradise (Robert Racic Remix)

As It Is When It Was (Japan Demo) *

Broken Promise (Instrumental) *

Bizarre Love Triangle (Stephen Hague 12” Remix) *

All Day Long (Instrumental) *

Evil Dust

Every Little Counts (Full Length) *

Salvation Theme

Skullcrusher (Full Length) *

Touched By The Hand Of God (Salvation Version)

Let's Go (Salvation Version)

Sputnik

Blue Monday 1988 (Michael Johnson 12” Remix) *

(* previously unreleased)

DVD1

Live at the Academy Brixton, 1987

Bizarre Love Triangle

The Perfect Kiss

Ceremony

Dreams Never End

Love Vigilantes

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Temptation

TV Appearances:

Ceremony (BBC Northern Ireland – Channel One 1986)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (BBC Northern Ireland – Channel One 1986)

State Of The Nation (The Tube 1986)

Broken Promise (The Tube 1986)

True Faith (Top of the Pops 1987)

Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987

Paradise (Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987)

Bizarre Love Triangle (Les Enfants du Rock, Rockline 1987)

True Faith (The Roxy, 1987)

Bizarre Love Triangle (11pm, 1987)

Extra Material

Stephen’s Fly On The Wall Documentary 1985.

Recording 'As It Is' and ‘Shame of the Nation’ at Denon Studios, Tokyo (May 1985).

DVD2

Live at the G-Mex, Manchester, 19/07/86.

Elegia

Shellshock

Paradise

Bizarre Love Triangle

Way Of Life

State Of The Nation

Face Up

The Perfect Kiss

Ceremony

Temptation

Other Live Performances:

True Faith (Glastonbury, 1987)

Sister Ray (Glastonbury, 1987)

Dreams Never End (San Giovanni, 1986)

All Day Long (Pier 84, New York, 1987)

Angel Dust (Pier 84, New York, 1987)

Shellshock (Pier 84, New York, 1987)

Weirdo (Pier 84, New York, 1987)

True Faith (Rapido, Paris 1987)

Touched By the Hand of God (G-Mex, Manchester, 1988)

Every Little Counts (G-Mex, Manchester, 1988)



VINYL LP

Brotherhood (2024 Remaster)

A1. Paradise

A2. Weirdo

A3. As It Is When It Was

A4. Broken Promise

A5. Way of Life

B1. Bizarre Love Triangle

B2. All Day Long

B3. Angel Dust

B4. Every Little Counts

bereits erhältlich:

