News
"Michael Patrick Kelly - B•O•A•T•S Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD & CD
05.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Sony Music veröffentlicht im August "Michael Patrick Kelly - B•O•A•T•S Live" auf CD, DVD und Blu-ray Disc. Die Live-Edition des "B•O•A•T•S"-Albums mit einem Live-Mitschnitt von der aktuellen Michael Patrick Kelly-Tournee wird in drei verschiedenen Varianten in den Handel kommen.
Neben einer Doppel-CD sind noch eine Doppel-DVD & Doppel-CD-Edition sowie eine Premium-Edition mit Blu-ray Disc, Doppel-DVD, Doppel-CD und einem Fotobuch geplant.
Der Verkaufsstart von "Michael Patrick Kelly - B•O•A•T•S Live" auf CD, DVD & Blu-ray Disc ist für den 25.08.2023 geplant.
