Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

14.08.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Barbie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Teil Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. MEG 2: Die Tiefe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Evil Dead Rise - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Der Exorzist - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Gladiator - Titans of Cult Supreme Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Ghost Dog - Der Weg des Samurai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

