Erster "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"-Trailer online

Für die neue Mini-Serie "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" wurde jetzt der erste Trailer veröffentlicht:

"The Continental" dreht sich um die Vorgeschichte des "Killer-Hotels" aus den John Wick-Filmen. Die "Special Event"-Serie mit 3 x 90 Minuten Spielzeit spielt im Jahr 1975 und dreht sich um den Hotel-Betreiber Winston Scott im jüngeren Alter (Colin Woodell). In Deutschland beginnt Amazon Prime Video mit der Ausstrahlung am 22.09.2023. Die folgenden Episoden werden ab dem 29.09. bzw. 06.10. gezeigt.

"John Wick: Kapitel 4" wird am 15.09.2023 von Leonine auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.

