News

"Ultravox: The Collection" erscheint als "Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Chrysalis veröffentlicht "Ultravox: The Collection" als remasterte Neuauflage. Die Hit-Zusammenstellung wurde von den Original-Mastern und Produktionsbändern in den AIR Studios neu gemastert und erscheint mit insgesamt 57 Songs als weltweit auf 5000 Exemplare limitierte "Deluxe Edition" mit 2 Blu-ray Discs und 4 CDs. Darunter sind auch 19 bisher unveröffentlichte Titel, B-Seiten und eine ganze CD mit Maxi-Versionen und Remixen von Midge Ure, Steven Wilson, Blank & Jones. Die Blu-ray-Discs enthalten über 4 Stunden Filmmaterial mit HD-remasterten Videos, alternativen Versionen und eine Sammlung der Ultravox-Auftritte im BBC-Fernsehen in Sendungen wie "Top of The Pops".

Parallel erscheint die "Deluxe Edition" auch als "Clear Vinyl"-Set auf vier Schallplatten sowie als einfache CD und Doppel-LP. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 05.12.2025 geplant.

Tracklist "Deluxe Edition"

CD1: THE COLLECTION:

01 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

02 Hymn [Single Version] / 03 The Thin Wall [Single Version] / 04 The Voice [Single Version] / 05 Vienna [Single Version] / 06 Passing Strangers / 07 Sleepwalk / 08 Reap The Wild Wind / 09 All Stood Still [Single Version] / 10 Visions In Blue [Single Version] / 11 We Came To Dance [Single Version] / 12 One Small Day / 13 Love’s Great Adventure / 14 Lament [Single Version]

Anzeige



CD 2: THE COLLECTION II:

01 All Stood Still [Version] * / 02 The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson Single Mix] / 03 Serenade [2025 Single Remix] * / 04 White China [Steven Wilson Remix Edit] / 05 Brilliant [Radio Edit] / 06 Same Old Story [Radio Edit] / 07 Hymn [Version] * / 08 New Europeans [Moments From Eden Live] / 09 Rise [Live] / 10 Live [Single Edit] / 11 Lament [Version] * / 12 All Fall Down [Radio Edit] / 13 All In One Day [Single Edit] / 14 Vienna [Version] *

CD 3: THE RE-MIXES:

01 Hymn [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] * / 02 Sleepwalk [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] * / 03 The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] * / 04 Visions In Blue [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] * / 05 Reap The Wild Wind [12” Re-Mix] * / 06 Love’s Great Adventure [Blank & Jones so8os Reconstruction] * / 07 All Stood Still [Midge Ure 12” Re-Mix] * / 08 New Europeans [Extended Re-Mix] * / 09 Same Old Story [12” Re-Mix] * / 10 We Came To Dance [12” Re-Mix] *

CD 4: THE B-SIDES:

01 Waiting / 02 Passionate Reply / 03 Herr X / 04 Alles Klar / 05 Keep Talking (Cassette Recording During Rehearsal) / 06 I Never Wanted To Begin / 07 Paths And Angles / 08 Hosanna (In Excelsis Deo) / 09 Monument / 10 Break Your Back / 11 Overlook / 12 Easterly / 13 Building / 14 Heart Of The Country [Instrumental] / 15 Man of Two Worlds [Instrumental] / 16 3 / 17 All In One Day [Instrumental] / 18 Dreams? / 19 Stateless

Anzeige



Blu-ray 1: PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS:

01 Passing Strangers / 02 Vienna [Uncut Version] / 03 The Thin Wall / 04 The Voice / 05 Reap The Wild Wind / 06 Hymn / 07 Visions In Blue / 08 We Came To Dance / 09 One Small Day / 10 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes / 11 Lament / 12 Love’s Great Adventure / 13 Same Old Story / 14 All Fall Down / 15 Rise [Live]. Additional Videos: 16 Vienna [Live In St Albans 1980] / 17 Sleepwalk [Live In St Albans 1980] / 18 Reap The Wild Wind [Extended Version] / 19 Visions In Blue [Uncensored Version] / 20 The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson Single Edit] / 20 Reap The Wild Wind [Steven Wilson Stereo Edit] / 21 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Piano Version] / 23 Quartet [Australian Electronic Press Kit August 1982] / 24 Extended Special Re-Mix [Part 1] / 25 Extended Special Re-Mix [Part 2]

Blu-ray 2: AT THE BBC:

Top of The Pops: 01 Sleepwalk [Top Of The Pops 14.8.1980] / 02 Vienna [Top Of The Pops 15.1.1981] / 03 All Stood Still [Top Of The Pops 11.6.1981] / 04 The Thin Wall [Top Of The Pops 27.8.1981] / 05 The Voice [Top Of The Pops 12.11.1981] / 06 Hymn [Top Of The Pops 16.12.1982] / 07 We Came To Dance [Top Of The Pops 8.6.1983] / 08 One Small Day [Top Of The Pops 9.2.1984] / 09 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Top Of The Pops 31.5.1984] / 10 Lament [Top Of The Pops 5.7.1984] / 11 Love’s Great Adventure [Top Of The Pops 18.10.1984].

Anzeige



Performances: 12 Mine For Life [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 13 Visions In Blue [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 14 Hymn [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 15 Billy Currie Interview [Riverside 1/11/1982] / 16 Hymn [The Kenny Everett Show 28.12.1982] / 17 Visions In Blue [ORS 18.2.1983] / 18 Hymn [ORS 18.2.1983] / 19 I Remember (Death In The Afternoon) [ORS 18.2.1983] / 20 One Small Day [ORS 2.3.1984] / 21 White China [ORS 2.3.1984] / 22 Man Of Two Worlds [ORS 2.3.1984] / 23 White China [One For The Road 18.8.1984] / 24 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [One For The Road 18.8.1984] / 25 Love’s Great Adventure [Saturday Superstore 20.10.1984] / 26 Same Old Story [Wogan 12.9.1986] / 27 All Fall Down [Wogan 14.11.1986]

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.