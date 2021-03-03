News

Sony: Keine Filme & TV-Serien mehr im PlayStation Store

Sony stellt den Verkauf und Verleih von Filmen und TV-Serien im PlayStation Store ein. Laut einer Ankündigung von Sony Interactive Entertainment soll dieses Angebot zum 31.08.2021 beendet werden:

At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

Sony-Kunden sollen bereits im PlayStation Store gekaufte Filme und Serien weiterhin auf PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und mobilen Geräten nutzen können.

Auf der PlayStation gibt es für neue Filme & Serien genügend Alternativen mit verschiedenen Streaming-Apps und die PlayStation 5 mit Laufwerk kann natürlich auch Blu-ray Discs und Ultra HD Blu-rays abspielen.

