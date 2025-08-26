News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

26.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Nobody 2 - Steelbook
  2. Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
  3. Das Kanu des Manitu 
  4. Zodiac - Die Spur des Killers
  5. Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook 
  6. Der Schuh des Manitu 
  7. Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt 
  8. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 
  9. Lilo & Stitch (2025) Steelbook
  10. Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK