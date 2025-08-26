News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
26.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook
- Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
- Das Kanu des Manitu
- Zodiac - Die Spur des Killers
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook
- Der Schuh des Manitu
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Lilo & Stitch (2025) Steelbook
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch 2 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Gift - Die dunkle Gabe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond: Sean Connery 6-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
