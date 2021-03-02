News

Warner 4K, Blu-ray & Steelbook-Neuheiten im Mai

02.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Warner hat seine Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten für den Mai angekündigt. Beim Großteil der geplanten Titel handelt es sich um neue Steelbook-Sondereditionen im "Sci-Fi Destination Series"-Look:

06.05.2021

  • A.I.: Künstliche Intelligenz - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
  • Logan's Run: Flucht ins 23. Jahrhundert - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
  • Final Destination 5 Film Collection [Blu-ray]
  • Mortal Kombat 2 Film Collection [Blu-ray]

20.05.2021

  • Godzilla - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  • 300 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  • Blade Runner: Final Cut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  • Cloud Atlas - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
  • Justice Society: World War II [Blu-ray]
