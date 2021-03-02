News
Warner 4K, Blu-ray & Steelbook-Neuheiten im Mai
02.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Warner hat seine Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten für den Mai angekündigt. Beim Großteil der geplanten Titel handelt es sich um neue Steelbook-Sondereditionen im "Sci-Fi Destination Series"-Look:
06.05.2021
- A.I.: Künstliche Intelligenz - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Logan's Run: Flucht ins 23. Jahrhundert - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 5 Film Collection [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat 2 Film Collection [Blu-ray]
20.05.2021
- Godzilla - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 300 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blade Runner: Final Cut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cloud Atlas - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Justice Society: World War II [Blu-ray]