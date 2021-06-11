Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
"Shadow in the Cloud" erscheint als günstigere 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Capelight veröffentlicht "Shadow in the Cloud" nach der bereits seit April erhältlichen "Limited Collector's Edition im Mediabook" in einer günstigeren Version auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Der im Zweiten Weltkrieg angesiedelte Science Fiction-Action-Film mit Chloë Grace Moretz erscheint am 18.06.2021 als einfache Keep Case-Edition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt die HDR-Formate HDR10, HDR10+ und Dolby Vision.
Bereits erhältlich:
Shadow in the Cloud [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Bildformat: 2,39:1 (4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10)
Sprache / Ton: Deutsch HD-DTS MA 2.1, Englisch HD-DTS MA 5.1
Untertitel: Deutsch
Bonusmaterial:
Featurette, Teaser-Trailer, Trailer