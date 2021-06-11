News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

"Shadow in the Cloud" erscheint als günstigere 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight veröffentlicht "Shadow in the Cloud" nach der bereits seit April erhältlichen "Limited Collector's Edition im Mediabook" in einer günstigeren Version auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Der im Zweiten Weltkrieg angesiedelte Science Fiction-Action-Film mit Chloë Grace Moretz erscheint am 18.06.2021 als einfache Keep Case-Edition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt die HDR-Formate HDR10, HDR10+ und Dolby Vision.

Bereits erhältlich:

Shadow in the Cloud [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Bildformat: 2,39:1 (4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10)

Sprache / Ton: Deutsch HD-DTS MA 2.1, Englisch HD-DTS MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch

Bonusmaterial:

Featurette, Teaser-Trailer, Trailer