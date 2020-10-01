News
"Apocalypse Now - Collector's Edition" im Dezember auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
01.10.2020 (Karsten Serck)
StudioCanal veröffentlicht "Apocalypse Now" im Dezember noch einmal in einer "Collector's Edition" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Set mit zwei Ultra HD Blu-rays und 2 Blu-ray Discs wird voraussichtlich ab dem 10.12.2020 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Bereits im Oktober 2019 wurde der Klassiker von Francis Ford Coppola erstmals in einer Steelbook-Edition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.
