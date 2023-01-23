News

Warner: Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Box jetzt auch bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar

Die "Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV)" ist jetzt ebenfalls bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar:

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 23.03.2023 geplant. Neben der Box erscheinen die vier "Rocky"-Filme auch einzeln als 4K-Steelbook.

Die Filme wurden in 4K inklusive HDR remastert und unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. "Rocky IV" wird neben der Kinofassung auch als "Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut" inklusive Making of auf Ultra HD Blu-ray dabei sein. "Rocky V" und "Rocky Balboa" sind in dem Set nicht enthalten. Der englische Originalton wird als DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Informationen vor.

