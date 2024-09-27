News

"The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP

The Cure veröffentlichen im November nach 16 Jahren Studio-Pause ihr neues Album "Songs Of A Lost World". Die neuen Songs erscheinen neben der CD und von Miles Showell gemasterten 180 Gramm-Schallplatte auch als "Limited Deluxe Edition" mit zwei CDs inklusive Instrumental-Fassungen und einer Blu-ray Audio mit Dolby Atmos und Hi Res Stereo-Mixen. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 01.11.2024 geplant.

