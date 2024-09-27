News
"The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP
28.09.2024 (Karsten Serck)
The Cure veröffentlichen im November nach 16 Jahren Studio-Pause ihr neues Album "Songs Of A Lost World". Die neuen Songs erscheinen neben der CD und von Miles Showell gemasterten 180 Gramm-Schallplatte auch als "Limited Deluxe Edition" mit zwei CDs inklusive Instrumental-Fassungen und einer Blu-ray Audio mit Dolby Atmos und Hi Res Stereo-Mixen. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 01.11.2024 geplant.
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World - Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World - Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- The Cure: Paris - Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure: Paris - Expanded Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure: Paris - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Cure: Paris - Expanded Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Cure - Show 30th Anniversary Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure - Show 30th Anniversary Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Cure - Show 30th Anniversary Picture Disc Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Cure - Wish 30th Anniversary Edition [3 CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure - Wish 30th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Cure - Wish 30th Anniversary Edition [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.