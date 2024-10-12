News

"Winnetou III" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

12.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Leonine veröffentlicht "Winnetou III" im Dezember auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Karl May-Klassiker mit Pierre Brice und Lex Barker aus dem Jahr 1965 erscheint am 06.12.2024 erstmals als 4K-Edition im Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die einzelnen Filme der "Winnetou"-Reihe werden auf Ultra HD Blu-ray mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert.

bereits erhältlich:

