News
"Winnetou III" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
12.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine veröffentlicht "Winnetou III" im Dezember auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Karl May-Klassiker mit Pierre Brice und Lex Barker aus dem Jahr 1965 erscheint am 06.12.2024 erstmals als 4K-Edition im Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die einzelnen Filme der "Winnetou"-Reihe werden auf Ultra HD Blu-ray mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert.
