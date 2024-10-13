News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
13.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Mad Max 5 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Max 5 Film Collection im Benzinkanister [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Black & Chrome Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Roundup - Punishment [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Roundup - Punishment [Blu-ray]
- Der Seelenfänger [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Seelenfänger [Blu-ray]
- A Killer Romance [Blu-ray]
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barb Wire - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dead Man Walking - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Der Tod kommt zweimal - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Über den Dächern von Nizza - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ring - Limited Steelbook + Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Bronski Beat: The Age Of Consent [4 CD + DVD]
- Bronski Beat: The Age Of Consent [2 CD]
- Bronski Beat: The Age Of Consent [2 LP]
- Tom Petty: Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) [CD/Blu-ray]
- Tom Petty: Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Deadpool [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Wolverine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine [Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice 2 Movie Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Twisters - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Terminator - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out [Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.