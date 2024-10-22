News

"The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

23.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)

"The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid" ist bereits seit dem 23.08.2024 als remasterte "Expanded Edition" mit Bonus-Tracks auf CD und als limitierte "Clear Vinyl"-Edition mit Half Speed Mastering erhältlich. Außerdem wurde ein "Super Deluxe"-Set mit 4 CDs, 2 45 RPM LPs und einer Blu-ray-Audio inklusive Dolby Atmos-Mix von Alan Parsons sowie einem Begleitbuch veröffentlicht.

Am 13.12.2024 erscheint "Pyramid" jetzt noch einmal einzeln mit dem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als "Audiophile Edition" mit "Half Speed Mastering" auf zwei schwarzen 45 RPM-Schallplatten.

ebenfalls erhältlich:

 

