Neue Dire Straits & Gary Moore Vinyl LPs in limitierter Auflage

Im Juni erscheinen neue limitierte Vinyl-Auflagen von den Dire Straits und Gary Moore. Die Doppel-LP "Private Investigations - The Best Of Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler" kommt als "Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition und "Gary Moore: Still Got The Blues" als "Green Vinyl"-Sonderedition in den Handel. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 09.06.2023 geplant. Beide Platten sind auch bereits als normale LPs in schwarzem Vinyl erhältlich.

Ebenfalls im Juni erscheinen die Soundtracks zu den beiden John Carpenter-Klassikern "The Thing" und "Escape from New York" (Die Klapperschlange) als "Bone and Blood" bzw. "Transparent Red Vinyl" Vinyl-Sondereditionen.

bereits erhältlich:

