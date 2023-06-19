News

"John Wick: Kapitel 4" erscheint früher auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

19.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Leonine veröffentlicht "John Wick: Kapitel 4" (John Wick: Chapter 4) über einen Monat früher als ursprünglich geplant fürs Heimkino auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Der vierte Teil der Action-Reihe von Chad Stahelskis mit Keanu Reeves wird in der Uncut-Fassung bereits am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen neben den einfachen Varianten in Standard-Verpackung auch als Steelbooks.

bereits erhältlich:

John Wick: Kapitel 4 (Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)

Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte

Bonus-Material:

  • Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin
  • Train Like a Killer
  • Making a Killer
  • The Psychology of a Killer
  • The Blind Leading the Fight
  • Suit Up / Shoot Up
  • Packing a Punch
  • One Killer Shot
  • Killing at the Speed of Traffic
  • A Shot in the Dark
  • In Honor of the Dead
  • World of Wick

