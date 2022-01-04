News

Erster Samsung QD-OLED-Fernseher erhält CES-Innovationspreis

Samsung hat bereits gestern seine neuen Micro LED und Neo QLED-TV-Neuheiten zur CES vorgestellt. Noch nicht offiziell angekündigt aber dafür bereits mit einem "CES Innovation Award" ausgezeichnet wurde Samsungs neuer 65 Zoll QD-OLED-Fernseher. Bei dieser Technik werden blaue OLEDs als Lichtquelle und zusätzliche Quantum Dots als Farbfilter genutzt.

Wann die ersten Samsung QD-OLED-Fernseher auf den Markt kommen sollen, ist derzeit noch offen.

Beschreibung auf der CES-Website:

Samsung’s 65” QD-Display TV is the world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display—revolutionizing TV by combining the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the color and brightness of quantum dots for ultimate visuals.

The QD-Display TV combines a groundbreaking new QD-OLED display with Samsung’s gorgeous Infinity One Design and immersive Object Tracking Sound technology. It’s built with our 2022 Neo Quantum Processor for superior image quality, while boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs—both wins for gamers.

With impeccable visuals, sound, and speed, the QD-Display TV represents the next frontier in home entertainment.

