Amazon Blu-ray Discs & 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt
26.10.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet derzeit zahlreiche Blu-ray Discs und Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen. Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:
- Black Widow - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Monster Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place 2 [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [Blu-ray Disc]
- Jungle Cruise - Steelbook [Blu-ray Disc]
- Free Guy [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray]
- Chaos Walking [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chaos Walking - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Carpenter's The Thing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Inglourious Basterds - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Protégé - Made for Revenge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Protégé - Made for Revenge [Blu-ray]
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Harry Potter 4K Complete Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft I-III [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream - Remastered [Blu-ray]
- The Marksman - Der Scharfschütze [Blu-ray]
weitere Angebote:
- "Horror reduziert" mit "Halloween" und mehr (bis 31.10.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie in der Rubrik "Sonderangebote")
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monster Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jungle Cruise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Columbia Classics Vol. 2 - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
