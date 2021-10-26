News

Amazon Blu-ray Discs & 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt

Amazon.de bietet derzeit zahlreiche Blu-ray Discs und Ultra HD Blu-rays mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen. Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:

weitere Angebote:

"Horror reduziert" mit "Halloween" und mehr (bis 31.10.)

(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie in der Rubrik "Sonderangebote")

Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights

