News
Amazon: "3 Ultra HD Blu-rays für 50 EUR" & "6 Blu-rays für 40 EUR" nur noch bis Sonntag
07.01.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de beendet am Sonntag zwei umfangreiche "Multibuy"-Aktionen mit Blu-ray Discs und Ultra HD Blu-rays. Die beiden Schnäppchen-Aktionen laufen nur noch bis zum Ende der Woche:
- "3 Ultra HD Blu-rays für 50 EUR" mit "Gladiator" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 3 für 50 €" auf der Produktseite)
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 40 EUR" mit "Tenet" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 6 Blu-rays für 40 €" auf der Produktseite)
weitere Aktionen:
- "3 für 2: Marvel & Star Wars" mit "Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 3 für 2: Marvel & Star Wars" auf der Produktseite)
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uhrwerk Orange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: 1 & 2 + Legacy Ultimate Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.